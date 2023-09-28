AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/27/2023 – 23:38

The famous generative artificial intelligence (AI) interface ChatGPT can now search data directly on the internet and collect updated information in real time, announced the company OpenAI, creator of the application.

Until now, ChatGPT’s responses were based on a broad database whose most recent results dated back to August 2021, which limited the relevance of the elements proposed by the robot, which has caused everyone to talk since its launch last November.

OpenAI had activated this option in June for paid ChatGPT subscriptions, but suspended it after, theoretically, users were able to have free access to paid content on the internet.

Browse with Bing, a product launched this Wednesday, is reserved for subscribers of Plus and Enterprise services, although OpenAI has indicated that all ChatGPT users will soon have access.

Microsoft, an OpenAI partner, already offered access to Bing Chat, integration of GPT-4 – the language model that was used to create ChatGPT – to its internet search engine, as did Google with Bard, its conversation.

The open architecture model, which allows the application to access content from different sources on the internet, presents more risks than using a single database, controlled by the program editor. Although ChatGPT will display the sources used in your responses, it will be more prone to returning content with errors.