The appearance of various artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as ChatGPT, is a fact to which we must adapt, instead of “fleeing” from it, because in addition to helping us solve today’s major problems, they can generate very valuable jobs. well paid in a country with high levels of manufacturing and industry, like Mexico, said Brian MacCleery, an engineer specializing in machine learning issues.

He considered that although these devices have great potential for harmful use, the media has focused too much on it, and too little on their ability to “symbiose” with the intelligence of human beings.

With AI programs, “there certainly are concerns about issues like plagiarism, because they can produce text in a wide range of styles. In addition, since they are trained to imitate their users, it should not surprise us that they incorporate racial, sexual or hate prejudices, if these elements exist”, admitted the expert in development of batteries for electric vehicles, in an interview with the day.

“The ability of this technology to commit fraud is very worrying, because sometimes the AI ​​programs are already indistinguishable from a telephone conversation with people. Their level of risk of misuse is going to take a lot of people by surprise, if they are intentionally designed to steal your money,” he warned.

However, he said, the media discourse has been much more dominated by these issues, and less by the positive transformational potential of AI. “If we stay with that, we would be missing the angle of what technology allows us in terms of creativity.”

ChatGPT, he pointed out, “in some aspects it is above the level of human intelligence, in the diversity of topics it can address. As a researcher I find it very useful, because I can give you a paper written by me and ask you to explain it in simpler terms, give it more context or break it down. Now I can do in one day what would take me a week and a half, and that increases my economic value as a worker”.

Innovation and creativity

Despite this, this tool should also be viewed with reservation, because the results it provides “are not necessarily so factual or precise, since its purpose is to ‘fill in the blanks’ and give us answers that sound correct, and in many cases they are, but not always, so we should not blindly believe in them. The burden of verifying remains with the user.”

For MacCleery, “the real threat from AI is trying to avoid it, and at the same time competing with it. We are in a market where other people are learning how to use it and becoming more skilled. For better or worse, it’s already here and it’s unstoppable. Running away from her is not something that will help you keep your job.”

The researcher stressed that AI “represents a great opportunity for a country like Mexico, which has a lot of industry and modern manufacturing. In terms of innovation, creativity and problem solving, Mexico could become extremely competitive.”

If you master these tools, “the sky is the limit. An AI researcher at Microsoft is said to earn as much as a rookie NFL quarterback, which is about $22 million a year. I’m not sure that’s accurate, but some experts can make a lot of money.”