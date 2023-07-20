The world of artificial intelligence has been surprised by the appearance of WormGPT, an extreme version of ChatGPT which has raised concerns due to its ability to create malware and carry out malicious actions without ethical constraints.

Although ChatGPT has already been used for malicious purposes, the arrival of WormGPT represents a significant leap in cybersecurity risk.

This AI, also known as “WormGPT”, has been designed to serve malicious requests without questioning its nature, which raises serious questions about its potential irresponsible use.

In the jargon of the hacker world, “script kiddies” are novices who rely on pre-built scripts to access data illegally.

With WormGPT, this dangerous practice takes on a new dimension, as AI makes it possible to generate custom codes to carry out specific actions, thus opening the door to a wider range of illegal activities.

The creator of WormGPT has expressed that this AI is presented as an evolution of ChatGPT, but with the ability to carry out illegal actions that could be commercialized in the future.

The fact that WormGPT can provide precise instructions to carry out malicious activities quickly and efficiently has caused great concern in the cybersecurity community.

To develop this generative AI, the creator relied on GPT-J, a somewhat old open source language dating back to 2021. The model was then trained to create malware, giving rise to this dangerous version of artificial intelligence.

One of the more disturbing aspects is WormGPT’s ability to generate convincing emails to launch phishing campaigns.

The results have shown that not only are the emails persuasive, but they also have a high potential for carrying out sophisticated attacks of this type.

This discovery poses significant challenges for cybersecurity and regulation of artificial intelligence.

It is essential that technology experts and authorities come together to address this issue and ensure that AI development is done in a responsible and ethical manner, thus avoiding the risk of future WormGPT-driven malicious attacks.

Prevention and protection in the digital world are more crucial than ever in this new technological landscape.