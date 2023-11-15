There was a time when mentalists or, simply, visionaries went to television sets to guess the Lottery jackpot. Five figures, a piece of paper and an urn. This is how the mystery remained until December 22 when the boys and girls of San Ildefonso sang the first prize of the most anticipated raffle. Now, ChatGPT, the generative artificial intelligence of the moment, has become a futurologist and has given not one, but two numbers: 03695 or 02695. But don’t run, there are no more tenths available.

In this case, as often happens, OpenAI technology has not dreamed of a number, but has been ‘trained’ with the historical series of all the Christmas draws that have been held in Spain. Specifically, it has analyzed all the jackpot prizes since 1812, or in other words, it has reviewed a total of 210 numbers that have come out in all these years and this year the ones awarded to those from Elche.

This 2023, the first prize travels, according to ChatGPT, to La Cordobesa in Elche and also to Santa Cruz de Tenerife, which they have sold in full, and in just a few minutes, the 03695. «On Monday afternoon I started receiving two calls in a row asking for this number and it seemed strange to me,” Susana Irles, lottery operator at La Cordobesa in Elche, explains to this newspaper. “In the afternoon all the tickets were sold out and also those that I shared with the Tenerife administration,” she adds.

«The first calls came on Monday and by the afternoon all the tenths were sold» Susana Irles La Cordobesa Lottery in Elche

It is the first time, it has been selling this issue for seven years, that it is sold out in such a short time. “We always sold it tenth by tenth to the people who came, but this year they have already told me that artificial intelligence is behind it.”

However, the lucky ones who have acquired a tenth of 03695 have the same chances as those who have acquired other numbers. ChatGPT is not able to predict an outcome in a game of chance. “I’m sorry, but I don’t have the ability to predict specific future events, such as the results of the Christmas Lottery,” OpenAI technology responds to this journalist who is looking for the winning number for the extraordinary Christmas draw. “The results of lottery draws are random and cannot be predicted with certainty,” he justifies.

0.001%

is the probability that a number is lucky with the first fat one

What has happened is that the OpenAI language model has responded that the only thing it can do is a statistical analysis of the results that have occurred between 1812 and 2022, obtaining 03695 and 02695 as the most probable numbers. The possibility These figures are the same as always and the same as the rest of the balls have to be successful: 0.001%.

«I do not have the ability to predict lottery numbers or provide information on which ones might be the most likely. Lottery draws are usually completely random events, and each number has the same theoretical probability of being selected,” he responds to the insistence. “If you decide to participate, do so consciously and responsibly,” she advises.