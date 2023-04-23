Mexico.- The conversational robot ChatGPT invaded the academic and professional spheres, politicians and legislators They already use it to elaborate speeches and laws, some governments intend to convert it to their causes and there are those who fear that it will become a difficult weapon to detect in influence campaigns.

In Japan, a parliamentarian questioned the prime minister at the end of March with questions proposed by ChatGPT. In France, the robot drafted an amendment to the 2024 Olympic Games bill.

Even French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned on Twitter recently OpenAI artificial intelligenceposting a screenshot of an exchange with the chatbot that considered Europe “competitive” in the race for innovation.

The American technology behind ChatGPT It was not, however, conceived to issue such judgments, because it only responds with the most appropriate words to a request, for which reason it can alternately hold opposite positions.

The popularity of the artificial intelligence (IA) earned Macron ridicule from the general secretary of the CGT union, Sophie Binet, who stated that the president’s television statements to try to defuse the social crisis caused by the pension reform “could have made them ChatGPT“.

Politicians are trying to take advantage of the possibilities of the robot, which had more than 100 million active users at the beginning of the year, just two months after its launch.

According to Pascal Marchand, professor of information sciences at the University of Toulouse, AIs like ChatGPT “are capable of generating very faithful speeches” to the traditional ideological markers of politicians.

But by not being able to innovate, they are less relevant for the parties that want to “adapt to the situation and have a discourse in keeping with the times.”

conservative or socialist AI

The most right-wing parties believe that ChatGPT is “woke” (a term used derogatorily by conservative sectors towards an alleged complacency of the left with the claims of minorities) and that is impregnated with the liberal and progressive values ​​of Silicon Valley.

In France, the president of the National Rally (RN) party, Jordan Bardella, is raising the specter of “another great replacement” of artificial intelligence on the networks, referring to an alleged demographic “great replacement” plan that some sectors of the far-right attribute to the waves of migration to Europe.

OpenAI, or its competitors like Bard (developed by Google)are undoubtedly biased, as a result of their training from a large corpus of texts and filters added by their creators to limit the generation of objectionable comments.

In New Zealand, researcher David Rozado designed, without publishing, the RightWingGPT robot, an AI trained to produce a conservative argumentthat supports the traditional family, Christian values ​​and the free market.

Elon Musk, the new head of Twitter and OpenAI investorsaid in an interview during the startup’s launch that he wanted to launch TruthGPT, a less “politically correct” AI than ChatGPT.

For its part, the Chinese government promulgated rules for that generative AI “reflect core socialist values.”

“If someone develops a conversational robot that always goes in the same direction, it will be able to provide language elements to convinced people but it will interest much fewer people”, judges Pascal Marchand, for whom it is not worth “to fantasize too much about the massive manipulation that this medium could represent”.