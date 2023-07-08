As the artificial intelligence generative continues to disrupt work, education, and life as we know it, a major university is embracing it in all its glory. The Harvard University you are now using a tool artificial intelligence powered by ChatGPT to help teach introductory computer courses while freeing up teaching assistants.

known as CS50 Botthis tool AI Generative was implemented in approximately 70 students this summer as part of the university’s introductory class in the Computer Science program, as a support tool for students.

He chatbot of AI You can give students one-on-one help understanding their coding challenges with detailed explanations and provide immediate feedback. This prevents students from getting stuck and discouraged when teaching assistants or teachers are not available. This can result in improved retention rates for both the curriculum and the university.

He bot of AI it is not intended to replace teachers or teaching assistants, but to “support students however we can through the software and reallocate the most useful resources, that is, humans, to help the students who need it most. It’s not about reducing the number of teachers, it’s about improving them,” as David Malan, the Gordon McKay Professor of the Practice of Computer Science, put it.

In addition, he explained that this is a support tool for both students and teaching assistants and teachers, to make the most of the available resources.

Work with AI is an inevitable part of the future, and this tool could also make the job of faculty easier by automating code style improvement suggestions, evaluating code design, troubleshooting, and answering frequently asked questions from students, thus freeing up time teaching assistants and teachers, so they can focus on more interactive and engaging activities with students.

Other institutions have already encouraged the use of AI in the classroom, but many are still working to implement it. The use of AI in computer science course harvard could set a standard for the wider adoption of the AI in higher education.

Via: ZD Net