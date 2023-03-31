Chat GPT it needs no introduction, we have talked about it extensively in recent months, such as here for example. It is certainly one of the most innovative and most successful technologies ever in the world of artificial intelligence, a truly prodigious tool that can be very useful in various fields. But precisely because of its incredible accuracy and usefulness, it could in some cases also resultand dangerous and Europol also tells us so.

ChatGPT: be careful, it may facilitate some crimes!

ChatGPT is almost flawless AI. No matter what you decide to ask him, he will answer and carry out any task with extreme efficiency. And just as we are talking about the first hints of GPT-5, Europol has launched an important alarm that explains how this portentous technology could prove to be a double-edged sword.

Using such a tool for not exactly positive purposes is very easy and in particular it could also be used for criminal purposes. In the report in question, Europol explains how the OpenAI chatbot is already capable of “facilitate a significant number of criminal activities, ranging from ensuring the anonymity of criminals to specific crimes including terrorism and child sexual exploitation”.

In addition to this, it is also necessary to take into account how its ability to write authentic texts that are impossible to distinguish from those written by a human hand has been underlined, making it very useful also for phishing purposes, as well as fake news. In short, LLM models like ChatGPT can be widely employed in illicit activities and become a role model. For this reason, extreme attention is called to the forces of order, in the face of a new reality that also confronts us with new challenges.