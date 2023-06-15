ChatGPT by now you will know it even better than us, the well-known artificial intelligence chatbot created by Open AI it is undoubtedly the phenomenon of the moment, a novelty that is bringing about a real revolution in the world of technology. And speaking of revolution, just yesterday we told you about how this AI would also arrive on a smartphone, news that unfortunately it was partially denied!

ChatGPT: apparently it’s not yet the time to bring it to smartphones!

Just yesterday we told you about Note 30 5G from Infinix, a smartphone from an Asian brand dedicated to the Indian market only. Why had it caught our attention? Because it seemed to have to host its own ChatGPT, a revolutionary novelty that would have significantly changed the way we approach smartphones.

Well unfortunately the device has now been officially announced and all the rumors about this promising change into reality they turned out to be largely false. Apparently generative AI is really there, but not integrated within the devicebut only in the Forlax voice assistant available as an app.

In short, a pity. For the big change we will have to wait a little longer but most probably sooner or later we will really be able to use ChatGPT on our devices. There is only to understand when!