OpenAI announced This Monday (September 25, 2023) ChatGPT Plus users and corporate users will be able to have a virtual voice assistant. The feature will be available from October.

According to the company, the virtual assistant will have 5 different voices and the feature whispera code speech recognition system for transcribing speech into text.

“The new voice capability is powered by a new text-to-speech model capable of generating human-like audio from just text and a few seconds of speech sample. We collaborated with professional voice actors to create each of the voices.”declared the company.

An image recognition system will also be launched. Users will be able to take a photo and request a command in front of the image, such as photographing a mathematical exercise, and the AI ​​will send the resolution.

The company stated that, so far, the new tools can transcribe texts in English, but have poor performance with some other languages, especially those with non-Roman script.

“We advise our non-English speaking users not to use ChatGPT for this purpose”said OpenAI.

OpenAI expects the update to compete with personal voice assistants like Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa.