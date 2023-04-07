For years there has been the Possibility of reducing the work week and making workers only dedicate 4 days of the week to do their work activities, and it seems that artificial intelligence could help make this possible.

In recent weeks, AIs have been the target of all kinds of criticism, as experts have warned that the uncontrolled development of these tools could be detrimental to the humanity.

Thus, far from fearing that technologies will reveal themselves and dominate people, they now fear that they will become so sophisticated that they can replace humans in almost all jobs.

In fact, it is expected that, once these AIs are implemented, around 300 million jobs will be lost, with the most developed countries being the most affected.

However, some experts on the subject have pointed out that the use of AIhighlighting ChatGPT, could help reduce the work week to 4 days.

The foregoing, the experts refer, because the tools that make use of artificial intelligence They have the potential to enable a structural reorganization in which humans can reduce their workload, as chatbots can handle various tasks in a variety of industries..

However, there are already companies in the United States that have been able to verify the benefits of reducing the work week to 4 days. Thus, a test that lasted a semester, which began in February 2022, in which 33 companies participated, concluded that the income of these corporations was maintained and, in some cases, increased.

Taking the above into consideration, it can be intuited that if AI is incorporated, it can be said that it is quite possible that the implementation of this scheme will be adopted by more companies.

In this context, recent statements made by Christopher Pissarides, Nobel Prize-winning labor economistwho argued that instead of leading companies to layoffs, artificial intelligence can make the work week decrease.

“We could increase our well-being in general from work and we could get more [tiempo para] leisure. We could easily go to a four-day week,” he remarked in a lecture offered at Scotland.

Meanwhile, in this same vein, Carl Benedikt Frey, Oxford economistindicated that any tool that increases productivity implies greater possibilities to realize a smaller work week.

“Any technology that increases productivity, including ChatGPT, makes a shorter work week more feasible,” he said.