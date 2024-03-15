Since the introduction of ChatGPT over 18 months ago, the world of artificial intelligence has seen the launch of a wide range of chatbots. While some of these proved useful, others left a lot to be desired. However, one competitor that has stood out in the landscape is Claude, developed by San Francisco-based AI startup Anthropic, founded in 2012 by former Open AI employees. The recent introduction of Claude 3 marks a significant evolution in the field of language models, with the family including variations such as Claude 3 Haiku, Claude 3 Sonnet, and Claude 3 Opus. According to Google-backed Anthropic, Claude 3 has been shown to outperform GPT language models, which powers ChatGPT, in a series of benchmark cognitive tests. Claude is actually more detailed than ChatGPT, providing generally better written and easier to read answers.

To evaluate these claims, we compared ChatGPT and Claude 3, asking them a variety of questions. These ranged from questions designed to test the ethical approach of chatbots to generating spreadsheet formulas. Claude 3 represents a new generation of language models, with Claude Sonnet currently powering the free version of the chatbot, managing to process information twice as fast as Claude 2.1. On the other hand, Claude Opus is aimed at Pro users and costs $20 per month, but outperforms GPT-4 according to Anthropic's benchmarks, while Claude Sonnet showed superior performance compared to GPT-3.5. Currently, free users have access to GPT-3.5, while GPT-4 powers ChatGPT Plus, at a cost of $20 per month for a subscription, which aligns with Claude Pro.

Claude 3 Haiku, in particular, stands out for its speed and convenience, surpassing competitors such as OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and Google's Gemini 1.0 Pro. With cutting-edge computer vision capabilities and strong performance in industry benchmarks, Haiku is a versatile solution for a wide range of business applications. Anthropic says Haiku is three times faster than its peers for the “vast majority” of workloads, being able to process 21,000 tokens (about 30 pages) of instructions per second. Furthermore, the Claude 3 Haiku model has a particularly low cost: only 0.50 dollars for one million tokens.

Comparing Haiku to GPT-3.5 and Gemini 1.0 Pro, Anthropic's model excels at tasks like grade-level math, coding, and reasoning about text, as well as boasting a better cost-performance ratio. This makes Haiku ideal for quickly analyzing large volumes of documents, such as quarterly reports, contracts or court cases, at half the cost of other models in the same performance range. Additionally, all three models in the Claude 3 family show improved capabilities in analysis, prediction, nuanced content creation, code generation, and conversing in languages ​​other than English, such as Spanish, Japanese, and French.