ChatGPT by now you will know it well, it is the chatbot created by Open AI which has driven the user crazy and which is now used far and wide for many different functions. Today, however, we want to bring you a new interesting novelty, as the well-known artificial intelligence will soon become even a very capable fashion consultant!

ChatGPT also arrives on Zalando!

Surely you have already heard of Zalando, one of the most famous online fashion portals ever. Perhaps you have also bought something in the past, but know that from today a new and interesting function will allow you to further simplify your shopping! In fact, ChatGPT will also become a fashion consultant, as a first beta of an assistant will soon be released that will help you choose the most suitable products for you.

If you’re wondering what it could be useful for, the assistant will simplify your searches making them easier and more coherent, but above all it can also help you choose the most suitable look for certain occasions. Let’s say you have to go to a wedding, just ask ChatGPT: “Which dress can I buy for a wedding in the countryside in Sicily in May?”, and the AI ​​will show you the most relevant advice and results, understanding the request and also checking various information such as for example the general weather forecast for May in Sicily.

In short, no more doubts, no hours spent in front of the wardrobe or in front of your PC looking for the perfect item of clothing. Now you can always have advice at hand. Furthermore, also taking into consideration what the user follows, views or buys, the chatbot will also be able to filter items by size, brand and much more.

This beta should be released later this spring, but unfortunately for now the service will be limited to a select group of customers and will only be available in English and German for the following countries: Germany, Austria, Ireland and the United Kingdom. In any case, we can’t wait for everything to spread further to be able to test it by hand in Italy too!