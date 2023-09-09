Artificial intelligence (AI) is the new Rincón del Vago, the website for exchanging notes and student work born in Salamanca 25 years ago and which became a huge success. The new applications, more sophisticated in their innards, but simpler in their use, have become widespread in classrooms. Enma Linares, 17 years old and a student in her last year of high school, hardly remembers the last time she completed a job by searching through documentation. “I ask a general question and then some more specific ones to differentiate myself from other colleagues, who also use ChatGPT [una de las plataformas más populares junto a Bing, Bard o Llama]. I copy, paste, rearrange, give it some personal touch and that’s it. The last work, on Hernán Cortés, took me half an hour,” he says. The Unesco has recognized that artificial intelligence is a tool of enormous potential with risks and challenges, a duality that the educational community shares.

Copy and paste is not a new practice in academia. Adrián González, now a teacher at Enma Linares, remembers that, during the course, a classmate who knew that one of the teachers, obsessed with the enormous lengths of work that he then skimmed, did not know English. So he would turn to a book in this language on the subject and translate it, including the references.

“Now, I get ahead of my students and also raise the issue with the applications to know in advance what they are going to present to me. But the work ends in class. About Hernán Cortés, ChatGPT talks about domination, colonization, exploitation and devastating consequences for indigenous peoples. He states that ‘Cortés’ legacy is complex and opinions about him are very varied.’ That complexity is what we work on in class and it is what ultimately matters to me,” says the teacher.

Last December, the Los Angeles Unified School District blocked ChatGPT on campus Wi-Fi and public computers. New York followed while Imperial College London and the University of Cambridge warned students against using ChatGPT to cheat on jobs.

“While the tool can provide quick and easy answers to questions, it does not develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, which are essential for academic and life success,” justified Jenna Lyle, from the City Department of Education. of New York, after the ban.

But students have continued using it on their personal devices. A few months later, the majority of educational authorities admitted that the ban was useless and rectified it.

James Basham, a researcher at the University of Kansas, along with a team of educators, has developed a study on the potential of artificial intelligence in education and concludes that “prohibition is not the answer”.

“AI should be considered as a tool that can potentially benefit students, especially those with fewer abilities,” he says. But he also admits: “The writing process is complex and artificial intelligence can do it, quickly and quite well. Naturally, some students have used that to avoid school work.

Basham prefers to focus on the benefits for students who have difficulty expressing themselves in writing. “Artificial intelligence can help with that. So we have to think about what questions we should ask or what problems to think about.”

Educators, students and family

The study, clearly against its ban, urges educators to “think about what they want students to learn and how technology can help that process.” “Students,” the study continues, “need to learn how and where to find valid information, as well as to discern true from false information, think critically, and evaluate issues to avoid misinformation. Educators should also avoid the trap of too rigidly assessing writing skills. Parents also have a role to play.”

The authors equate artificial intelligence with other already common tools, such as computers, tablets, smartphones and other technologies. “These tools are not prohibited in classrooms. Similarly, while technologies like ChatGPT could be used to deceive or reduce student workload, they could also be a resource,” he muses.

“Technology is a social experiment. We can use it effectively or ineffectively. But the education system needs to get on the front foot and figure out how to use this particular technology to promote human development. What we need is not to be afraid of change, but to focus on critical thinking and problem solving, teaching students to do it, whether with or without AI. We need to reflect not on today, how it will change our lives, but on what it means for the future,” Basham concludes.

The study coincides with the lines of UNESCO. “We are approaching a time when artificial intelligence will transform every aspect of our lives. We must guide this revolution in the right direction,” warns Stefania Giannini, Deputy Director General of Education of the world organization during the last International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Education.

Jorge Calvo, an expert teacher in technology awarded by the BBVA Foundation, goes further and affirms that artificial intelligence is clearly a tool to help in the learning process and in the management of the centers. But, in addition, in his opinion, it is important to teach students how programming languages ​​work, what algorithms or the machine learning (machine learning).

“It is necessary for them to become familiar with these technologies from a young age, with the process by which a machine can make projections from the data provided to it. This is what they are going to find when they leave school,” explains Calvo in information released by BBVA.

Tools

The Media Lab at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) has a website to share online resources that Primary and Secondary students can use to learn about artificial intelligence. IBM has created the platform MachineLearningforKids and Code, a non-profit organizationdisseminates educational content for teachers and students to learn to program.

In Spain, the School of Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (EPCIA)from the Ministry of Education, offers resources with information from INTEF, National Institute of Educational Technologies and Teacher Training.

Emiliano Blasco Doñamayor, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Planning and Digital Culture at CEU San Pablo, ensures that, since the advent of artificial intelligence, “the university is making an effort to integrate this tool into the learning process.” “It is not a merely instrumental use. We work so that our students and teachers know how to work with it ethically and correctly, knowing its advantages and limits, but also emphasizing how necessary it is to know how it works and how to get the most out of this tool in order to obtain information. truthful, of quality that allows academic growth.”

To this end, as Professor Adrián González reported, he advocates combining the “theoretical approach”, for which applications can provide information, with “critical reflection” that allows not only to evaluate the data obtained, but also to relate them to the object of the study. job.

They also incorporate training on artificial intelligence itself, on its operation and use. “The future will be divided between those professionals who understand and manage AI to a greater or lesser extent and those who do not,” says Blasco.

The vice-rector admits that one of the great challenges is the bias in the algorithms, in AI programming. And he recalls a ruling handed down three years ago by the District Court of The Hague in which an algorithmic system (SyRI) used by the Dutch Treasury and Social Security to assess the risk of fraud was considered discriminatory.

Blasco rules out that these tools replace teaching, although he recognizes their potential for training, for example, corporate staff. Also in internal teaching management, such as applications to identify situations of stress or risk among students and that allow specific action or those that alleviate the bureaucratic burden.

But he insists that, in teaching, “human interaction is not going to disappear.” “Should not. It is the basis of the society in which we live and the only way to maintain the essence of the human being,” he assures.

