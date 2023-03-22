Bill Gates is now turning his interest to artificial intelligence and recently expressed his vision regarding ChatGTP.

The Microsoft co-creator considers OpenAI technology to be the “most important technological advance since the graphical user interface”.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met with OpenAI President Greg Brockman late last year to review some of the generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) products, following a project that announced a partnership with the company recently, “multi-year, multi-billion dollar.”

“AI development is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet and the mobile phone,” Gates wrote on his Gates Notes blog.

“It will change the way people work, learn, travel, receive health care and communicate with each other. Entire industries will reorient themselves around it.. Companies will be distinguished by how well they use it,” he added.

The world must ensure that everyone – not just the wealthy – benefits from artificial intelligence

The 67-year-old billionaire, who left Microsoft’s board of directors in 2020, also referred to the challenges posed by this new technologyboth at the level of security, biases, the legal system, as well as for its possible incursion into the labor market.

Gates also referred to what he called the “humans armed with AI”.

Faced with this problem, the philanthropist concluded that it is necessary for governments to design security strategies that are able to face the future challenges posed by this technology, as well as draw a clear line for private companies.

“The world must ensure that everyone – not just the wealthy – benefits from artificial intelligence. Governments and philanthropy will have an important role to play to ensure it reduces inequality and does not contribute to it. This is the priority for my own AI-related work,” he stated.

Bill Gates explained how to prevent a new pandemic and avoid more deaths.

An advance as important as the arrival of the Internet

Only in the last 12 months is it as important as the PC, the PC with the GUI or the Internet.

“It has always been super interesting to me. I was fascinated by how many more inventions we would need before AI is really intelligent, in the sense of passing tests and being able to type fluently,” Gates said.

The tycoon assured that he is amazed by how these machine learning techniques began to give results in the field of voice and image recognition, but there is still a long way to go.

“I am not saying that they are the only ones. In fact, part of what’s surprising is that there will be so many participants in this space. But what OpenAI did is very, very impressive, and They are undoubtedly leaders in many aspects. and people are seeing it through the wide availability of ChatGPT,” added the philanthropist.

According to the report, GPT and GPT-based software can save workers time.

Gates also compared the latest developments in AI to the creation of the PC or the internet: “It’s pretty amazing that what I’m seeing in AI just in the last 12 months is as important as the PC, the PC with the graphical user interface. or Internet. This is one of the four most important milestones in digital technology.”

Gates concludes his reflections with a message regarding the theories that refer to a possible uprising of artificial intelligences.

“Could a machine decide that humans are a threatconclude that their interests are different from ours or simply stop caring about us?” he asks.

“Possibly, but this problem is not more urgent today than before the AI ​​developments of the last few months.”

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from agencies and media