Nothing seems capable of stopping the escalation of ChatGPT, the generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool that has conquered hundreds of thousands of users since its launch just six months ago. The apocalyptic manifestos signed by the same parents of AI, nor the threat of automating jobs, nor the doubts about the potential and limits of this technology, do not achieve it. When talking about artificial intelligence, the only certainty is the overwhelming success that the chatbot of OpenAI, which only five days after its launch managed to register a million users, according to its creator Sam Altman tweeted.

Six months have passed since then, and ChatGPT has broken all kinds of records compared to other platforms and tools that have forever changed the technological landscape. Starting with the number of people who use it — the chatbot is about to register 1,000 million unique users per month, according to an analysis by the VezaDigital agency—, even the media and institutional recognition it has received around the world. What Facebook, Google, Spotify or Apple have taken years to achieve, ChatGPT has achieved in days or months.

The fastest growth in history

The most striking result is surely the speed with which ChatGPT has managed to become popular since its launch date, November 30, 2022, so much so that it has become the fastest growing product in history. However, it should be noted that OpenAI does not offer official data. What is known about it comes directly from the mouth of its own founder or from the analysis of external consultants, such as a UBS study which put the number of monthly active users at 100 million in January, two months after the launch of the chatbot. The platform’s meteoric rise has not gone unnoticed by large investors, such as Microsoft, which that same month invested 10 billion in OpenAI. It took the same company three years to put $250 million into Facebook.

If this parameter is taken into consideration —100 million in two months—, the results of Facebook and other social networks fall very short. The platform that Mark Zuckerberg launched in February 2004 achieved these numbers four and a half years later. Instagram, which was not yet part of Meta when it launched in 2010, took two and a half years to reach 1 million downloads on iOS devices. Twitter had to wait five years, while TikTok did it in just nine months.

More data. In June 2007 Steve Jobs presented the first iPhone to the United States market, the mobile phone that forever changed the industry, which sold one million copies in just over two months, and 100 million in three and a half years. And when it comes to platforms that revolutionized the world of audiovisuals, Spotify, Netflix and YouTube are also lagging behind in the race. Founded in 1999, it was only in April 2017 that Netflix managed to surpass one million subscribers. Clearly, the nature of the service—when it started, Netflix functioned as a DVD delivery service—made it much more difficult to achieve this goal. It took Spotify a decade to reach 100 million users willing to pay for the ad-free plan, a milestone it achieved in April 2019.

On the other hand, the growth of YouTube was much faster, so much so that a year after its launch, it was the product with the fastest growth on the Internet. The company that was born in February 2005 by three former PayPal employees managed to reach 100 million views a day in a year and a half.

Relevance in the media

In addition to attracting users, ChatGPT does not stop gaining front pages and headlines in the media either. In February of this year, three months after its launch, the prestigious magazine TIME illustrated its cover with a screenshot of a conversation with the chatbot in which he is asked what he thinks of a story about “the artificial intelligence arms race that is changing everything”.

It took Facebook and YouTube respectively three and two years to attract the attention of the American weekly, which in December 2006 hit the newsstands with the groundbreaking cover that recognized the millions of Internet users as “person of the year”. With the photo of a computer that shows the English pronoun on the screen you, the magazine honored anonymous contributors to platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Wikipedia or MySpace. Years later, Facebook once again starred on the cover of TIME twice, this time through the face of its creator. The first, in 2010, with a young Mark Zuckerberg crowned person of the year; and the second more than a decade later, in 2021, where they raised the question of whether the time has come to delete Facebook after its reputation fell in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandals.

It took the three heads of Google eight years to end up on the cover of TIMEwhile for Kevin Systrom (Instagram) and Daniel Ek (Spotify) this recognition never came —although both ended up in the equally prestigious magazine Forbes, specialized in the business world, respectively two and four years after the launch of these platforms. The only product that shakes the ChatGPT record is the iPhone, which in November 2007, four months after its presentation, was named “invention of the year” by TIME.

Interest of world leaders

The unprecedented growth of this platform, and of artificial intelligence in general, has also caught the attention of world leaders. Sam Altman, creator of ChatGPT virtually unknown six months ago, hasn’t stopped traveling around the globe on what he calls “the OpenAI world tour” to meet with heads of state and presidents. He first went through the White House, where along with other “fathers” of AI, he spoke with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, about the responsibilities they have to face the dangers of these tools. After passing through Canada, Nigeria and Portugal, in May it was the turn of Pedro Sánchez, with whom he met at Moncloa before taking a mass bath in the tower of IE University in Madrid.

However, the most striking appointment of all was surely the one that took place on May 16 in the US Senate, where he appeared to defend the benefits and warn of the risks of artificial intelligence. This type of hearing between young gurus of the technological world and the members of a Judicial Commission, made up of politicians from the Democratic and Republican parties, is quite typical in the United States. What is surprising, once again, is the speed with which OpenAI has reached this milestone, which many entrepreneurs would rather shy away from, and the relaxed and cordial tone with which the hearing was conducted.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, at their meeting in Moncloa.

It was Mark Zuckerberg’s turn in 2018, 14 years after the birth of Facebook. In this case, the CEO of Meta was called to testify before the US Congress to explain the scandal of the massive data leak from Cambridge Analytica. Visibly nervous and having difficulty answering pointed questions from congressmen, Zuckerberg apologized for “not having done enough,” and both his image and his company’s image ended up damaged.

Likewise, concerns about TikTok, the popular Chinese social network founded in 2016, took seven years to reach the United States Congress. In March, just weeks before Altman’s hearing, it was the turn of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to try to address the debate over whether to ban the platform in the United States. He did not fare very well, considering that the governor of the state of Montana signed the first law that prohibits the use of the platform in a US territory a few weeks later.

Once again, not only did ChatGPT manage to get ahead of its competitors in terms of time, but it also achieved better results in public opinion, despite continuous doomsday threats.

