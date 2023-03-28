ChatGPT doesn’t need too many introductions, it is the most famous artificial intelligence ever developed by OpenAI and which is going around the world, implemented in many projects including all the most popular browsers and capable of bewitching users. However, even in successful projects problems sometimes arise and today we really want to bring you a very recent one!

ChatGPT: the down a few days ago was due to a bug!

If you usually use Chat GPT frequently then perhaps you will remember the down that occurred a few days ago, to be precise on March 20, which he had rendered temporarily impossible to use AI. Well, even if initially the causes were not known, the company decided to clarify and explained what happened on the official blog.

Specifically, the inconvenience was due to a bug that exposed some sensitive user information by sending some subscription confirmation e-mails to the wrong people, also revealing information such as the last four digits of the credit card. Obviously now the problem has been solved but unfortunately some hours of the history have been lost. Also, apparently the number of users involved in this data exposure it’s really small.

In short, all’s well that ends well and we hope that such a situation will not repeat itself again, in the meantime we leave you below part of the official statement of OpenAI:

“We took ChatGPT offline earlier this week due to a bug in an open source library, which allowed some users to see the chat history headlines of another active user. It’s also possible that the first message of a newly created conversation would be visible in someone else’s chat history if both users were active at the same time.

Upon further investigation, we also discovered that the same bug may have caused the unintended display of payment information for the 1.2% of ChatGPT Plus subscribers who were active during a specific nine-hour window. In the hours before ChatGPT went offline on Monday, some users could see their first and last name, email address, payment address, last four digits (only these) of their credit card number and credit card expiration of another active user. Full credit card numbers were never exposed“