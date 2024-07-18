In May 2024 OpenAI announced the new version of its Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT-4o which improves on previous versions and has a series of tools that even focus on making videos, which many consider an important advance in the field.

The thing is, not everyone wants to pay $20 a month to have the whole package of ChatGPT-4othat’s why Open AI announced a little brother named ChatGPT-4o mini which has the mission of expanding the use of this chatbot.

OpenAI calls this release “The most useful, capable and cost-efficient small model“that is on the market. In the not too distant future, it would even have image, video and audio.

It is worth noting that the most powerful version of OpenAI’s Chatbot already understands more than 50 languages. In addition to processing text, it has the option to develop images using Dall-E and also aim to create video, however, this is not a foolproof feature, but it is advanced.

One of the features of this artificial intelligence was focused on talking to users, however, the official launch was stopped because the voice that was going to be used was too similar to that of Scarlett Johansson.

Since when is ChatGPT-4o mini available?

The ChatGPT-4o mini model will be available starting this Thursday – at the time of this writing – and will be available to free users as well as to those with subscriptions, and to Enterprise users in one week.

It’s worth noting that OpenAI’s goal is to try to reach as many users as possible, especially since they are a company that operates against the grain as their models and tools are really expensive.

Yes, Microsoft invested a lot of money in OpenAI, you can even find ChatGPT-4o in Copilot, but technically they are not a business that is breaking even. Even though they have already partnered with Apple.

