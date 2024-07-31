Home page politics

Meta’s AI chatbot leaves the company in a difficult position to explain the attempted assassination of Republican candidate Donald Trump (montage) © Rebecca DROKE / AFP, IMAGO / CFOTO

It is well known that AI chatbots can “hallucinate.” Meta now uses such a “hallucination” to explain false information about the Trump assassination.

Menlo Park – The images of the attempted assassination of the candidate of the republican, Donald Trumpwent around the world. The act also raised questions. Answers from the AI-Chatbots from Meta about the attack in Pennsylvania, caused criticism. At first, the AI ​​chatbot denied the attack on Trump. Later, the chatbot partially claimed that the Assassination attempt at a campaign rally in the US state of Pennsylvania never happened.

Meta had to justify itself after criticism from Trump supporters. On social media, users shared screenshots of conversations with Meta AI. They criticized the chatbot’s refusal to answer questions about the assassination.

After Trump assassination: Meta corporation has to explain itself over AI chatbot

Meta explained in a blog post that they had initially intentionally not allowed Meta AI to talk about the assassination, because headline-grabbing events are often accompanied by contradictory information and unfounded speculation, including conspiracy theories.

Meta-corporation explains false statements about Trump assassination with AI “hallucinations”

But even after the AI ​​chatbot was fed information about the assassination, it claimed “in a few cases” that it had not happened, Meta admitted.

It is well known that chatbots do not always tell the truth. Nevertheless, the debate left the Meta corporation in a difficult position to explain. This was “unfortunate” but not intentional, wrote Meta. The corporation explained this with so-called “hallucinations” of the AI.

Hallucinations are one of the central problems of AI software. Language models invent false information. Bots can therefore sometimes provide incorrect answers, even if they have been trained with correct information.

In a second issue, a photo of Trump with his bodyguards immediately after the assassination was incorrectly labeled with a fact-checking label. This had originally been used to mark a doctored version of the image that added smiles to the bodyguards’ faces. But Meta’s automated systems had a hard time telling the difference between the two photos – and they added the fact-checking label to the original photo as well.

The assassination attempt occurred on July 13 at a campaign rally. A man shot at Trump. The bullets killed one spectator. Two others were wounded. Trump himself was hit in the ear.

Trump rages on social media against Meta and Google: “Attempt to manipulate the election”

Trump himself commented on Meta AI on Truth Social. “There we go again, another attempt to rig the election!!!”, wrote the 78-year-old. He demanded: “GO AFTER META AND GOOGLE.” In addition to Meta, Google also had to face criticism. The company had to refute claims that the autocomplete function had censored search results about the attempted Trump assassination. The company published a correction on X. (dpa/pav)