By Krystal Hu and Anna Tong

(Reuters) – Character.AI has raised $150 million in a new funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, who has valued the artificial intelligence chatbot startup at $1 billion and is in talks with cloud providers for more strategic investments. , the company told Reuters.

The billion dollar valuation for a company with zero revenue is another example of the continued explosion in funding for the industry since OpenAI’s ChatGPT became a widely recognized name.

Investment in artificial intelligence in 2023 to date has surpassed its 2020 full-year value of $1.5 billion, according to PitchBook data.

Character.AI will use the funding to train its self-built models and expand its 22-person team.

Since its launch six months ago, Character.AI, which allows users to create AI-based escorts personalized with specific characteristics and values, already has 100 million monthly visits to the site, the company said, marking a trajectory similar to ChatGPT , which set a record for the fastest growing user base when it reached 100 million monthly users in two months.

The average amount of time users spend messaging the site is more than two hours a day, according to Character.AI.

The California-based company is rolling out a new model that adds more productivity features, including email writing and test prep assistance, in addition to its current use cases such as entertainment, role-playing and emotional support.

“We started the company because we want to get this technology into the hands of everyone on Earth. A billion people can invent a billion use cases,” said Noam Shazeer, CEO of Character.AI.

While it isn’t generating any revenue, Character.AI plans to launch a paid subscription “in the not-too-distant future” while keeping the current free version available, Shazeer said. He hasn’t ruled out an ad-supported model.

Founded in 2021 by former Google researchers Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, Character.AI has attracted sponsors including former GitHub chief executive Nat Friedman.