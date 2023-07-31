César Vallejo, that indecipherable poet who made words his own, giving them a somber and at the same time dazzling tone, is for most people a black and white pose: his chin resting on his right hand and the left holding a cane. Entertained, perhaps serious, perhaps sad, perhaps simply pensive. A Peruvian author who became famous after his death in Paris in 1938, and whose poetry has provoked numerous studies and not a few affiliates around the world.

Within the framework of the Lima 2023 International Book Fair (FIL), which will run until August 6, the Peruvian Book Chamber has presented a unique experience, in keeping with these times, to arouse public interest: having the possibility to chat with Vallejo through artificial intelligence. “It is entering a new communication space. It is getting to know him better, connecting with his poetic impulse and getting closer to his vast creative world. Vallejo is our universal poet, because his work, which adheres to the human condition, explores the feelings most closely linked to man, such as love, suffering, solidarity, emotional force,” says Willy del Pozo, president of the Peruvian Chamber. from the book.

The tool has been developed by Content Media, a Making Connexion brand. Its director of Innovation, Cristina Puma, goes further in this regard. “We use the benefits of artificial intelligence: Deep Fake, Open AI GPT Chat and Zapier so that, from anywhere in the world, anyone can interact with César Vallejo. FIL Lima is an opportunity to make Peru known to the world. And our dissemination strategy could not fail to take advantage of this resource, ”she says. To chat with the bard you only have to visit the following link.

‘Black Heralds’ by César Vallejo

The 27th edition of the FIL, held in the Próceres de la Independencia Park, in the Jesús María district, is a tribute to the author of trilce, collection of poems that celebrated its first centenary in 2022. Santiago Roncagliolo, Alfaguara Award winner, joins the celebrations of the poet born in Santiago de Chuco, a town in the mountains of the La Libertad region. “Vallejo created his own voice taking the language where he had never gone before. And he also lived through more in his short life than most people. He saw prison, poverty, civil war, communism up close. To talk to him is to talk to the most radical vanguards and to the history of the 20th century”, he explains.

The literary critic Ricardo González Vigil has a more skeptical view of this technological tool, unthinkable a few decades ago, but he does not stop recognizing its value. “It is a way to interest, not the best. But it is a way to access the public. He is a very difficult poet, very complicated and you have to encourage him. The best way to enter is to read Vallejo and his scholars, ”he points out. Why do you have to reread trilce? “It is an inexhaustible collection of poems, in each reading one finds more meanings, more expressive levels. It is an example of how originality and modern art, which breaks with the past, does not remain in a game of shapes, it is not about doing something to be different, outlandish, but because it is necessary for art to express the times. that touches him and our time is a time that finds, in art type trilce, a very rich expression, which transcends and opens the idea of ​​a new humanity. Trilce aspires to build a new horizon. That is its validity, its actuality”, describes González Vigil.

Finally, the linguist and journalist Patricia del Río highlights this approach to Vallejian poetics and encourages the public to live the experience over and over again. “Creating a chat in which a virtual Vallejo clears up our doubts about the Fair is a way of bringing the character closer to many Peruvians who feel that he is far away, or who believe that he is the subject of highly educated people. It is a way of showing him from a playful perspective, taking him down from the pedestal where time has put him and which he would never have climbed on. Technology does not replace, it does not supplant, it approximates. And you have to use it a thousand times if that helps to encourage reading or make great authors known ”, encourages del Río. Vallejópatas, come on, it could be a starting point. To give yourself the opportunity.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. See also Named districts of Moscow with the cheapest housing for rent subscribe