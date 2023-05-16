Whatsapp is enriched with one new function in the name of privacy, it is ‘Chat Lock’, a feature soon available for both the Android system and for iOS on the iPhone. The official announcement came yesterday from Mark Zuckerberg on social channels: “The new chats blocked on WhatsApp – he explained, attaching a screenshot with the preview – will make conversations more private. They will be hidden in a password-protected folder and notifications will not show content from the sender or messages” . But what exactly is it about?

As WabetaInfo explains in more detail, “with this feature, locked chats will appear in the ‘Chat Lock’ section and can only be opened using a password, fingerprint or Face ID authentication.” In addition, “blocked chats provide an additional level of privacy by disabling author and message previews in notifications. For greater privacy, media shared in blocked chats will not be automatically saved in the phone gallery” . To take advantage of the new function, therefore, just press on the chat you want to ‘lock’ and choose the ‘Chat Lock’ function from the menu, thus transferring all the content of the conversation to a private folder accessible only via password or biometric data.