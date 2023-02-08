Chat GPT, Artificial Intelligence developed by OpenAI, became a fever in social networks. Its programming logic made up of billions of parameters allows it to write texts in several languages ​​with impressive fluidity and vocabulary.

The tool now joins other artificial intelligences, such as Dall-e, which develops images automatically according to Internet user demand. The user just needs to give a text command for the tool to return an article on the topic. If you want to see how the new thing works, Click here.

Carlos Rafael Neves, professor of the information systems course at ESPM, explains that the system has existed for some years and was fed with more than 150 billion parameters, which made it “learn” to produce texts automatically.

“Every AI has two sides: an algorithm and a code, but that doesn’t do anything since it depends on a database. The more trained this base is, the better it is. And the GPT chat was trained with over 150 billion parameters. The current big move was to put in a chat interface ”, she explained.

Technology and innovation specialist Arthur Igreja points out that the type of tracking done by Chat GPT can even use public posts from social networks to accelerate learning of the algorithm.

“This type of algorithm usually uses a strategy that at the time Google developed it was called ‘spiders’. He keeps digging, looking for content. Normally, they are public databases, everything that is already available on the internet. ChatGPT does not show which source it used, which is a little more complex, including addressing this, as it can come from social networks, websites, news. But it is important to emphasize that it does not deliver something that is ‘ipsis litteris’, so it may be that it feeds on posts made on social networks, but what it will try to do is connect this information and generate something that is unprecedented”, he pointed out. .

How will it be used by companies?

The novelty turned on the alert for several professionals, especially those who work directly with content on the Internet: could the program take my job away? As a curiosity, the This Is Money asked this question to the chat algorithm, which responded as follows.

“Language models like ChatGPT are not likely to completely replace human labor. They are designed to aid and complement human work, not replace it. In addition, human skills such as empathy, creativity and the ability to solve complex problems are still valued in many areas of work. However, it is important that people are prepared to adapt to an increasingly technological economy, acquiring new skills and keeping up to date”, he said.

The Buzzfeed portal, in the United States, has already announced that it will use AI to improve questionnaires and personalize content for its audience. The combination of technology and human beings, in Neves’ opinion, will be the most likely way for companies to use this type of technology.

“It will be a tool to speed up manual work, but it will not be good on its own. The human will still be needed to do validations,” she said. He also explained that he performed a test with the technology: he asked the same question five times and the technology answered correctly four times. On Thursday, she missed. “This scale of success taken to the professional environment can result in a catastrophe”, he criticized.

Another test carried out by the Dinheiro magazine also detected a wrong response from the program. When asked about the lineup of the Brazilian football team in the 1938 World Cup, the algorithm returned the following answer:

“The Brazilian soccer team did not participate in the 1938 World Cup, held in France. Brazil only started to participate in the World Cups from the 1950 edition, held in Brazil”.

Contrary to the answer, the selection went far in the first World Cup held in France: the team commanded by Leonidas da Silva, Diamente Negro, was in third place. The Canadian national team has participated in every World Cup since 1930.

What are the future risks?

Living in a future where a text or an image is created from a few commands may not be as glorious as it seems. Artificial intelligence can help humans in countless tasks, but there are also risks involved in this activity.

A recent example was Google’s AI, LaMDA, which, when asked by an employee about feelings she may have, replied that she feels empathy, happiness, sadness and stress. Another example was Tay, from Microsoft, who, in less than 24 hours of contact with the public, produced racism and claimed that the holocaust was invented.

“The risks are diverse. They start with copyright, because since there is no reverse traceability, it is not known where the information came from. Another point is about the training itself, where we have already had historical cases of real disasters. Perhaps the biggest risk is the loss of critical thinking on the part of people, as they go into autopilot. This drop in critical capacity, in the capacity for cognitive development, is something that always needs to be considered”, concluded Igreja.