High tension in the British royal family: King Charles has decided to fire the bodyguards around the house of Prince Andrew, considered the black sheep of the family

Troubled waters within the English Royal Family. King Charles he would seem decidedly furious with a specific member of his family. In this regard, the gesture made by the sovereign towards this very unwelcome relative would reveal the firm desire of the king to proceed with his removal.

King Charles wants to remove Prince Andrew from the royal residence

We are talking about Her Majesty’s younger brother, Prince Andreawho currently resides with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge, residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The revealing gesture of King Charles’ fury

As reported by the English newspaper “The Sun”King Charles would have taken the decision to fire private bodyguards who monitored the security level around the Royal Lodge residence where brother Andrea has lived for over twenty years.

This gesture was interpreted by all as a clear and direct desire expressed by the sovereign to remove the prince from the majestic 30-room mansion in which he has now resided for years.

Royal Residence

The bad relations that bind King Charles and his brother Andrew are of ancestral memory. The sovereign, in fact, has always considered his younger brother as the “black sheep of the family”. Apparently, the time has come for the King to permanently remove the Prince from the royal residence of the Royal Lodge.

Security costs at Royal Lodge are very high

Proceeding with the dismissal of the bodyguards assigned to the security control of the royal residence Royal Lodge has certainly guaranteed a significant saving to the state coffers. In fact, it would amount to approximately £3 million a year the cost of bodyguards.

The famous scandal of Jeffrey Epsteina billionaire accused of paedophilia who committed suicide in prison in New York, in which Prince Andrew was also implicated, has effectively excluded him from the possibility of enjoying a public escort. Both Queen Elizabeth and later King Charles had provided private funding for security guards around the Prince’s residence. A privilege that, according to English news reports, King Charles he would no longer be willing to give.

English sovereign

The sovereign, despite having a tormented and problematic relationship with his brother Andrew, However, he has no intention of depriving him of a home. As he had already suggested to him some time ago, King Charles would like to move Prince Andrew’s residence to Frogmore Cottageor the former residence of the prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

A less prestigious residence that has seven bedrooms and that would certainly decree, a further estrangement of the prince from the royal family.