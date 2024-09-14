Chase | Three minors fled the police in a car from Tornio to the Swedish side

The chase|A police patrol surprised a trio of burglars in Tornio.

In the tower a dangerous chase took place in the early hours of Saturday, which continued to the Swedish side, says the Lapland police.

The emergency center received a report at 2:45 a.m. that an attempt was made to break into a building located on Kemintie in Tornio. According to the police, the patrol that came to the scene surprised the burglars by the act itself.

“The perpetrators sped off to the getaway car and a dangerous chase to the Swedish side ensued,” says the police in their announcement.

After about 15 kilometers of chasing, the driver gave up and drove the car to the side of the road. There were three minors in the car, who were taken over by the Swedish police.