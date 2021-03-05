First it races, then it slides: a car thief steals a Porsche 911 GTS, which ends in a brilliant chase with the police. It takes all means to stop it.

Birmingham (England) – The images from a police dash cam leave you speechless. Officials in Birmingham, UK, are reported that a man has stolen a Porsche 911 GTS and is on his way into town. A patrol car immediately takes up the chase, tries to get the man to pull over to the right and stop. But the thief does not react and heats through Birmingham at a rapid pace. Finally, at full speed, a patrol rams him down to the right of the street like in an action film, so that he finally stops, as reported by 24auto.de.

And indeed: Since there is still a lot of snow on the side of the road in Birmingham, the Porsche gets stuck. But that doesn't mean that the car thief stops trying to flee. But the wheels spin, he doesn't move. One of the policemen uses that, jumps out of his car and breaks one of the windows. Then he aimed a stun gun at the man and got him to get out of the car. With the help of other police officers, the speeder is finally forcibly pulled out of the broken window of the Porsche. In the end, he was arrested and was sentenced to 16 months in prison.