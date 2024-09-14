Chase | Chase in Helsinki’s Käpylä: The suspected pickpocket fled onto the train tracks

The chase|The suspected pickpocket ran dangerously onto the train tracks.

Helsinki A chase was underway at Käpylä station in the afternoon, where the staff of K-supermarket Mustapeka and the police tried to catch the fleeing pickpocket.

It is reported from the Helsinki police that the police tried to catch up with the suspect who had fled to the railway tracks. Passing train traffic was also warned about the escapee. The situation was still ongoing at midday and the police had not caught up with the fugitive.

At the station former HS reporter says that the man had fled over the train tracks. Two people wearing K-supermarket Mustapekka tee shirts had been running behind him on the platforms. The shop is located right next to Käpylä station.

HS was told from Mustapeka that the fugitive had almost been run over by the train.

The peculiarity of the situation had been increased by an unknown woman who had shouted and encouraged the fugitive and barked at Mustapeka’s pursuers.

The police command center told HS that train traffic is operating normally.