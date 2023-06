The vehicle fled the police at high speed and drove in the oncoming lane.

25.6. 23:58

With the police has been a pursuit mission in the central area of ​​Helsinki, informs the Helsinki Police Department.

According to the police, the vehicle fled at high speed and drove in the oncoming lane. The car also reversed towards the doors of Fredrikinkatu McDonald’s.

The police say they arrested the driver near the abandoned car.