Rajiv wrote – I love my wife Posting on Instagram, Rajiv Sen captioned the picture, ‘Stronger together, I love my wife.’ Charu commented on this, “And I love my husband.”

Charu wrote – miss you a lot On Instagram, Charu also shared a picture and gave the caption, ‘Miss you too much’. Rajiv Sen commented on this, ‘I missed you more.’

It seemed like a break-up, but … For the last three months, there was a lot of conflict between Charu and Rajiv. The two first deleted the wedding and engagement pictures from Instagram and then later started accusing each other. Issues about compatibility between the two came to light and it was even said that this relationship is going to break. But the good thing is that both are together now.

There was a lot of rhetoric between the two Let me tell you that Rajiv Sen moved to Delhi three months ago after getting into tension with his wife Charu Asopa. The two did not wish each other on the wedding anniversary on 7 June. After this Rajiv asked for Charu that someone is brainwashing him. While Charu said that no one is brainwashing her and she can take her own decisions.

Love on ganesh chaturthi However, it was clear on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi that the frozen ice in the relationship is now starting to melt. Then Rajiv Sen commented on Charu’s picture, ‘Husband is coming to you, soon.’ Rajvi and Charu married in Goa on 7 June 2019.

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajiv Sen and his wife Charu Asopa, the earthquake that has been around for the last 3 months has stopped. So far, each other living apart, this couple has come together once again. Rajiv has moved from Delhi to his wife Charu. Both Rajiv and Charu have shared pictures on Instagram and have written that both are now together and towards a stronger relationship than before.