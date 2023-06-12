The wedding party ends in tragedy. At least 10 dead and 25 injured in an accident involving a charter bus carrying guests to a wedding ceremony near the town of Greta in the Hunter wine region of New South Wales, Australia. 180 kilometers from Sydney.

According to police reports, the 58-year-old driver was arrested and could be charged for the accident. He is in the hospital to be tested for drugs in his blood and to do the alcohol test. “He was at a wedding together, they were traveling together to go to the hotel,” Deputy Police Commissioner Tracy Chapman said on state television.