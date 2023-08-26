uUltra-casual and yet chic, democratic without fear of aesthetic nobility, rational without fear of mysticism, melancholic, but also cheerfully playfully devoted to well-being: no other part of the world combines such opposites more casually than the Scandinavians, and their leading art fair, the CHART Art Fair in Copenhagen, cultivates the associated sense of style in an exemplary manner. Since it was founded eleven years ago by local dealers, the fair has established itself as a kind of family get-together for Northern Europeans who deal with contemporary art: Gallerists from Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland deliberately keep to themselves here upon invitation, unlike at the one held at the same time, for example , internationally oriented Enter Art Fair in the city.

CHART seeks luck in the niche that it unmistakably occupies: instead of expanding geographically – with the exception of collaborations such as with the Khartoum Contemporary Art Center – it deepens relationships with its strongly regional audience. For some time now, an art book section has enriched the event, last year sculpture projects were added in the amusement park Tivoli, and this time, in the premiere edition by fair director Julie Quottrup Silbermann, there are offers for the first time dedicated to beginning collectors with a small budget.

How do you build a collection?

Under the title “Start Collecting with CHART”, panel discussions will deal with the ethics of collecting art or building collections for companies. In the entrance area, the fair, which this time has 37 exhibitors, welcomes its visitors with 35 entry-level works for art enthusiasts who do not want to spend more than 20,000 crowns, i.e. almost 2700 euros. That fits with the general economic climate; The trade fair never asked for top prices anyway. The collage “Babypropagandaddy” (2008) by Jonathan Meese, contributed by the Copenhagen gallery Bo Bjerggaard, comes close to the price limit in the entry-level category. In addition, the salt and pepper shakers “Guilt and Fear” (Guilt and Fear) by Ragnar Kjartansson, for whom the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebæk is currently organizing a solo show, for 570 euros (edition of 500) will whet the appetite of visitors to deal with the multimedia work of the Icelander about power and powerlessness at the booth of gallery i8 from Reykjavík.

However, there can be no question of trade fair stands in the classic sense. In the rooms of Charlottenburg Palace on picturesque Nyhavn, which houses the Kunsthalle and the Royal Danish Academy of Art, the exhibitors’ appearances flow into one another; the “Please Notice” section with alternative art spaces or those run by artists also fits in seamlessly. Instead of a trade fair feeling, the already tried-and-tested arrangement gives the impression of an exhibition that invites you to stroll around – if the crowds weren’t too big for that on the day of the preview.









picture series



CHART Art Fair 2023

:



Pictures from the art fair



Once again, the CHART shows that dealing with nature or the organic in a broader sense is a lasting theme for many northern European artists – and accordingly in demand from the public. In addition to abstract landscapes on canvas, there is a wide range of experimental approaches from lovely to dark. For her pigment print series “Meadow” (2023), the Finnish artist Sandra Kantanen, represented by the originally Finnish gallery Persons Projects in Berlin, processed photographs of a flower meadow digitally and with fleeting brushstrokes. It evokes an irritatingly inviting pseudo-naturalness in pastel shades (large format 12,800 euros).







A robust baroque relationship to transience and fearlessness in dealing with rotting biological material, on the other hand, speak from a monumental brass plate at the Forsblom gallery in Helsinki. A decomposing horse carcass has etched traces of lost life in young Finn Toni R. Toivonen’s wall-filling work entitled ‘The Embrace of Postmortem Light’ (€45,000). The American conceptual artist Mark Dion writes a completely different kind of natural history at the newcomer gallery Saskia Neuman from Stockholm: In his ironic drawings from the series “Systema Naturae”, great names in art history such as Joseph Beuys or André Breton become elements of the theory of evolution such as dinosaurs or birds (starting at $1300).

Between roller coasters and water games

There are polar bear, gnome, seagull and cat characters on the CHART; There is no fear of contact with the cute, weird or fantastic here. This makes the trade fair perfectly compatible with Tivoli: the partnership with the park has just been renewed for a period of three years. 16 entries compete for attention with carousels, roller coasters and water features. Literally at right angles to the hustle and bustle around it is a meter-long, sloping iron table frame without a top, which reveals a view of the dry stalks of grain placed underneath. With her work “Lost Horizon” (Lost Horizon) the Norwegian Hanne Tyrmi (Van Etten Gallery, Oslo) evokes associations with food crises or the Christian Lord’s Supper. In contrast, the oversized flower sculpture “Thrive” (2023) by former Städel student Benedikte Bjerre, represented by Copenhagen’s Palace Enterprise gallery, seems like a natural part of the wonderland ambience. This is how CHART wants to embrace its audience: with inviting art that leads to mildly disturbing ones.

The CHART Art Fair, Denmark’s fair for contemporary art, is ten years old – and invites you to the Tivoli.

CHART Art Fair, Copenhagen, Charlottenborg, until August 26, admission 150 crowns (about 20 euros); Sculptures at Tivoli open until the end of the season on September 24th