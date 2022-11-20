Mazatlan.- Jalisco charros managed to tie the series at the Teodoro Mariscal, beat the Venados de Mazatlán 3-1.

A solid performance from Yoennis Yera he kept the reds at bay to come out with his arms raised.

Offensive

The Reds took the lead in the third inning, with an error by Christian Villanueva that allowed Gabriel Gutiérrez to advance to third base, who scored with a single by Daniel Castro.

For the fourth, the visit managed to turn the score around, with a single by Villanueva, the Guadalajara anchored himself on the trails and then came to the plate with a solid home run hit to the right by Sergio Pérez.

Juan Pablo Téllez, could not stand firm on the mound to get the win.

For the fifth, the visit achieved one more.

Edson García, who had hit an infield hit, advanced to third with a single by Fernando Villegas and with a sacrifice fly to Fernando Flores’ central center, he scored the third.

The relief of Charros remained, at the height and closed the curtain.

Mazatlán reached several baserunners, but they failed to score to tie the game.

pitching

Yoennis Yera won, starting six inningsone run, four hits, five strikeouts, and one base.

The remaining work went to Jared Wilson with two innings and Josh Lueke closing out the game for the rescue.

For Deer, Juan Pablo Téllez, came out with defeat with four and a third performance where they scored two runs, hit five hits, struck out four and gave a pair of bases.

Daniel Cruz, Rodolfo Aguilar and Gerardo Gutiérrez arrived at the relay.

Today, at 6:00 p.m., the series is defined with a left-handed duel. Braulio Torres-Perez for Venados, against Alemao Hernández de Charros.

The Reds will look to win the series to finish as high as possible in the first round, which ends today.

We recommend you read:

Other results

Sultanes de Monterrey managed to whiten Águilas de Mexicali 5-0, Tomateros de Culiacán fell 4-2 to the Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón, who won the series.