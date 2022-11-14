Culiacán.- The Charros de Jalisco defeated the Tomateros de Culiacán 3-2 in a duel that went to extrainnings, to stay with the weekend series of the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League. This is the fifth series that is disputed in the Guinda Nation and the culichis have a record of 1-4.

The Guadalajarans were the first to put a number on the board in the third inning with a solo home run between left and center field. On the sixth roll they would make another run to increase the lead. Julián Ornelas and Amadeo Zazueta had singles, driving in Ornelas Missael Rivera with a double. The game did justice to the home team and the work of Manny Barreda until the eighth inning, when they tied the game. Sebastián Elizalde opened with an unstoppable, Efrén Navarro negotiated a walk, Javier Mireles immediately entered to run, Francisco Lugo moved them with a walk, scoring both by taking advantage of the error of the first baseman in Trey Cabagge’s hit. The hairline difference came in the tenth inning.

There, Julián Ornelas was anchored in the first through the painful way, Amadeo Zazueta singled, Christian Villanueva received an intentional base on balls so that the paths were filled, towing the one won by Dariel Álvarez with a sacrifice fly to the center field.

Manny Barreda he fought on the mound of responsibilities to six innings with a third, in which returned to six enemies by way of punchnevertheless, He had no decision to allow the two runs with which the Charros took the first lead, in addition to accepting six hits. Alberto Guerrero followed with 1.2 innings, then took the mound Kevin Marnon, who was the loser by tolerating the race in favor of the visitors. Sasagi Sánchez closed the parade of the sour cherry pitchers. On the other hand, Yoennis Yera threw 6.0 innings of seven hits, a walk and six chocolates, although he also went out without a decision. Karch Kowalczyk was the winning pitcher by limiting the culichis in the last inning. The Tomateros will stay at home to receive the Naranjeros from Hermosillo starting Tuesday, who arrive in the Sinaloa capital as leaders of the first round.