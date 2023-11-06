Charred body, unpaid debt and destruction of the corpse

THE carabinieri they stopped on orders of Public Prosecutor’s Office of Santa Maria Capua Vetere a 82 year old mani for the murder of 58-year-old Pietro Capriowhose charred body was found yesterday afternoon in a burnt car in Baia Domizia, a seaside resort in the municipality of Cellole. There is the shadow of usury behind the crime, the elderly man had been loaned 10 thousand euros. He had returned fifty thousand. The twist occurred during the night. As in the novel “The outsider” by Stephen King, the alleged murderer of the “mystery” of Baia Domizia – we read in Il Messaggero – is a unsuspecting: Angelo Gentile, 82 years old, retired with a passion for agriculture and no criminal record. A family with two adult children, a field to cultivate in Cellole and two rifles, however, hidden in the house, with a cartridge belt.

Read also: Milan, crosses the tracks but falls and the train runs over him. Died aged 32

Read also: Migrants, the writer Bruck: “No to those who hate Israel, thanks Meloni-Salvini”

And thank you very much to the only missing shot from the cartridge belt and, above all, to the images of two public cameras installed by the Municipality of Cellole, the Carabinieri of Sessa Aurunca – continues Il Messaggero – managed to close the circle in less than 24 hours from the discovery of the incinerated corpse. In one frame the suspect’s face would appear driving the car. Since yesterday morning, Angelo Gentile has been locked up in the Santa Maria Capua Vetere prison after a interrogation lasted 4 hours. He is accused of aggravated murder by cruelty and of destruction of a corpse. Of the professor’s body only the jaw remains intactfor the rest the coroner of the Caserta hospital will have to analyze every shred to understand if the man was hit with a gunshot and then set on fire or not.

Subscribe to the newsletter

