‘At the bottom there is a place’ has been showing in its last chapters the day-to-day life of the Gonzales family after the accident that ‘Charo’ suffered. As we remember, ‘Jimmy’s’ mother was run over by two accomplices of Claudia Llanos in revenge for ‘Koky’, so she had to undergo spinal surgery. During her intervention, she suffered a hemorrhage, which seemed to be the end of Mónica Sánchez in the series; however, she was able to stabilize herself. All this did not stop there, since there was more tension after ‘Koky’ revealed to ‘Charito’ that he is the accomplice of ‘Shark Look’ since she saved his life when Francesca shot him.

Later, the Gonzales kicked ‘Koky’ out of the house because they thought she had been unfaithful to ‘Charo’, but only she knows the truth of the situation, something that until now she has not told her family. The bitterness did not end in Las Nuevas Lomas, since Félix went with the gossip that Joel’s mother’s ex-husband was living in Diego Montalbán’s house. Next, everyone went to look for him to lynch him.

‘Charito”s spasms made him slap the Gonzales

‘Teresita’ told the family that she helped ‘Charito’ with lunch because he dropped the noodles when he was preparing noodles, something that was proven when Joel gave him his plate so he could heat it up, but he dropped it. With what happened, ‘Jimmy’ made the decision to take her to the doctor along with Joel for a check-up. Upon arriving home, the Gonzales learned that ‘Charo’ has a sequel to the accident: taxiing. This causes his movements to be uncoordinated.

However, ‘Charo’ said that it is fine; However, when her children let her go, she took a couple of steps forward and slapped ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’.

Why did ‘Charo’ suffer an accident in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio 2023’?

To remember a little, ‘Charo’ was going to meet ‘Koky’ in a park to talk and resume their relationship after the small dialogues they had had inside the house. However, Claudia Llanos’ revenge on ‘Koky’ was not expected to occur at that precise moment. Just when ‘Charito’ was about to cross the track, a truck blocked his path, another came from the opposite lane and hit it. After what happened, she was transferred to the clinic.

