In chapter 212 of “There is room at the bottom”, ‘Charo’ returned to the Gonzales house after leaving them a letter stating that she was leaving, since they forgot such a special day for her: her birthday. After she spent it hidden in Félix’s booth and after she talked with Alessia, Diego Montalbán’s daughter, she returned to her home to spend time with her family.

The Gonzales did not stop feeling bad about such an event and they began a prayer chain around a painting that they placed in the room with the phrase: “The most beautiful woman in the world.” After saying “amen”, they turned around and found Jimmy and Joel’s mom in the middle of her, so they ran to hug her. In addition to her, they celebrated her birthday with a piñata, cake and snacks. VIDEO: America TV