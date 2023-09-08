‘Charo’ lives! ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ will not lose an original character in season 10. Although it is true, today, Thursday, September 7, it was speculated that the death of ‘Charito’, a character played by Mónica Sánchez, would be a fact. In chapter 301, we were able to see that “Jimmy’s” mother still has time in the América TV series.

Doctor Cortez, after once again entering the operating room, came out and informed the Gonzales that the ‘Charito’ operation was a complete success. “There is ‘Charito’ for a while”, were the words that July’s friend said. At the news, his relatives felt joy and now they will only wait to complete the procedures for the operation so that they can discharge him and return to Las Nuevas Lomas.

