‘Charito’ was forgotten by the Gonzales in “At the bottom there is room”! In episode 210 of the América TV series, the matriarch of her family woke up excited for her birthday, but none of her family members greeted her or made any small gestures to her. And it is that everyone ignored this important date and, after the horrible rudeness that she suffered, the character of Mónica Sánchez will leave the house after having shed tears and even having to see Koki face to face. Where will she go and what will happen to the others?

The Gonzales made ‘Charo’ cry

You don’t need to see too much “At the bottom there is room” to know that ‘Charo’ has been the head of the household and practically the mother of all the Gonzales. From the first thing in the morning to the last minutes of the night, she is always there for the whole family. However, despite all her daily efforts, no one was able to remember the date of her birthday, which caused not only her indignation, but also a couple of tears.

According to the advance of chapter 211, “Charito” will leave his family and leave them a letter in which he will say goodbye to the Gonzales, in which he makes it clear that he does not deserve to be forgotten in this way. Likewise, it will be Félix who reminds everyone in Las Nuevas Lomas of the important date, but by then it will be too late. Where will the character go? It’s a mystery for now, but it’s possible he just takes the whole day away from home.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” can be viewed on television, in America TV, Monday to Friday. It is also possible to view it online through the website of America tvGO, digital platform that transmits simultaneously with TV. His official YouTube channel uploads the episodes in two parts after they air.

