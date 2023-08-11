A new couple was formed in ‘In the background there is room 2023’. joel and ‘Patty’ They will be the couple of the moment that will bring us emotions in the next chapters, but here there will also be a new protagonist that fans have not liked at all: ‘Charo’, who is now in the eye of the viewers of the Peruvian series after the presentation of ‘Patty’ before the Gonzales.

Joel made his relationship with ‘Patty’ official and, as is common in the popular ‘Fish Face’ when he has a new girlfriend, he introduced her to his family. The Gonzales did not hesitate to congratulate him, although at first no one believed it. Subsequently, comments such as “I congratulate you” and “Congratulations, may you be happy” began to appear; and there was no lack of some crazy phrase from the popular ‘Tito’. However, the ‘Charo’ comment was missing.

‘Charo’ gives his blessing to Joel and ‘Patty’

At first, everyone stood still at the attitude of ‘Charo’, since it didn’t say anything, but then the ‘Queen of the Chiffon’ said: “I think ‘Patty’ is a good, hard-working girl, you have my blessing.” Afterwards, they both went on to prepare lunch. It was precisely in this scene that the fans couldn’t stand ‘Charito’. The viewers of “There is room at the bottom” did not support her behavior because she was amazed that “Patty” only knew how to boil water. In this regard, Joel’s girlfriend told him that times have changed and that men should also cook or help.

“‘Charito’ well pretended”, “La ‘fungi'”, “‘Paty’ taught ‘Charo’ a lesson”, were some comments from fans for Joel’s mom. It should be noted that ‘Charo’ always ends up giving his blessing to all of Joel’s lovers, although afterwards, will he start to comment with someone about the qualities that ‘Patty’ does not have? That we will find out later because opens TODAY in chapter 281 of ‘In the background there is room’.

‘Patty’ taught ‘Charo’ a lesson

‘Patty’ told ‘Charo’ that her mother doesn’t know how to cook either, to which they replied that it’s never too late to learn. However, Joel’s crush told him that she has spoiled her family because they don’t even help her prepare the food. With this, ‘Charo’ came to his senses and did not hesitate to call her family to help them peel and chop food for lunch.

