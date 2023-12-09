‘There is room at the bottom’ increasingly unexpected. In chapter number 364 of the series America TV A unique scene was experienced, starring mainly ‘Koky’ Reyes, Diego Montalbán and ‘Charito’. What happened? Joel and ‘Jimmy”s mother went with Teresa to the market and, in the middle of her shopping, she realized that a few meters away her partner was checking out a large size underwear item and she was stunned. .

Given this situation, which generated suspicions about possible infidelity, both women decided to follow ‘Koky’ (Paul Vega) to his apartment in ‘Las Nuevas Lomas’. When they had finally arrived at the place, everything became even more confusing and that is because ‘Charo’ (Mónica Sánchez) observed her boyfriend getting out of a car next to a person with his face covered and a long cherry-colored dress. What she didn’t know was that it was the chef at Francesca’s.

Why did Diego Montalbán dress as a woman in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’?

Several days ago, Diego Montalbán was rejected by a food critic in his last attempt to continue in the culinary art and fell into deep sadness. Faced with this situation, Koky from ‘AFHS’ got him a position as a waiter at a chifa; However, the poor performance of the popular ‘Ratatouille’ caused the owner to end up firing him.

Alessia went to visit her father and seeing that nothing encouraged him, she put together an ingenious plan: first she pretended to burn her hand at Francesca’s and then Diego pretended to be a renowned cook, María Pía Olivo, who temporarily replaced her at the restaurant.

Diego pretends to be María Pía Olivo to save his career as a chef in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. Photo: composition LR/América TV

Did ‘Charo’ discover ‘Koki’ being unfaithful in ‘At the bottom there is room’

‘Charo’ saw ‘Koki’ getting out of the car with the mysterious woman, he decided to follow them to the door of his home and heard some screams, so he thought of a possible betrayal.. However, there was nothing further from the truth, since it was only a pained Diego Montalbán, who had just been waxed by ‘Koky’ so he could continue posing as María Pía Olivo before Francesca Maldini.

