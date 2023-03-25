“At the bottom there is room” continues to amaze fans day after day. Now, the advance of chapter 184 of the Peruvian series of América TV has been published and shows Charo trying to find out what really happens after not believing that Kimberly is pregnant. As is remembered, Charo arrived from Ayacucho and found out from Tito that his son and ‘Kim’ got married, and that Don Gilberto was about to unite with Eva. However, after hearing that Jimmy is a “sexwalker”, his doubt began.

After seeing Dalila and Kimberly chatting suspiciously and laughing, Koki’s ex confronts them in the living room. After telling them that he hopes to form a united family, Charito asks them to take a DNA test. This causes astonishment in both of them, which shows in their faces. Apparently, the episode of this Friday, March 24, will surprise more than one.

Watch HERE the advance of chapter 184

What time to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×184?

Episode 184 of “AFHS” comes after the reality show “Esto es guerra” and before “Maricucha 2”. Next, we leave you the schedules by country:

Peru: 8.40 p.m.

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Where to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio”?

For SEE ONLINE “At the bottom there is room” completely FREE, You must go to the website of America TVGO, in which new episodes are broadcast simultaneously on television.