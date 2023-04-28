Chapter 207 “At the bottom there is room” It showed Charo very angry with Jaimito, after discovering his lie. In the América TV series, Alessia prepared a soup and decided to go to the Gonzales house to give it to Jimmy. When she entered, she heard the voice of the new member of Group 7 singing “La vecina” in the corridor, she opened the door of her room and saw him standing without a cast, which left her completely surprised, since everyone thought that it was completely wrong.

The chef’s daughter could not stand such a deception and threw what she prepared at him. When she left, Charito decided to face him and reminded him of what her ex-partners had done to him. In the conversation, he mentioned the name of Lucho, Raúl and Koki. Jimmy tried to apologize, but to no avail, as his mother told him that the first person he should talk to is Cristóbal’s sister. “I, in his place, would not forgive you”he told her sharply. VIDEO: America TV

#Charo #confronts #Jimmy #cheating #Alessia #quotAt #bottom #roomquot #quotI #forgive #youquot