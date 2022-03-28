Monday, March 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘Charm’ won at the Oscars: athletes who inspired their characters

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

María Isabel Urrutia, Luisa from 'Encanto'

‘Luisa’ is a woman with amazing strength.

Photo:

Archive THE TIME, Disney

‘Luisa’ is a woman with amazing strength.

María Isabel Urrutia leads the sporting touch of the Colombian-inspired film that won in the US.

This Sunday, all of Colombia was waiting for the Oscar Awards ceremony because of the emotional film inspired by the country that Disney developed: ‘Encanto’.

It is no secret that the production that tells the story of the Madrigal family has won the support of most Colombians from the beginning. His effort to show the world a vision of the country stole all the praise. Now, when the Disney production has just won the award for best animated film at the Oscars, the joy of its fans is immeasurable.

See also  Oscar 2022: “Drive my car” equals “Parasite” nominations and could be the big winner

In this happiness, sports fans celebrate twice, as great figures of Colombian sports would have inspired the characters in the film.

(Be sure to read: Video: the unusual own goal that could leave a country without its first World Cup).

‘Encanto’ and Colombian sport

Among the list of characters in the film, that of ‘Luisa’ has been one of the most beloved by all fans of the seventh art. Especially since he is the one in charge of all the ‘heavy work’ of the town thanks to his gift: strength.Behind that image of the young brunette with protruding arms is the memory of the woman who gave Colombia the first gold medal of an Olympic Games: María Isabel Urrutia.

Although never confirmed Users on social networks have not tired of saying that “Antonio”, the little boy who has the gift of talking to animals, looks like Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, a soccer player for the Colombian national team.

In fact, the most movie and sports fans have come to say that ‘Antonio’ ​​maintains the same joy that Cuadrado shines on the field. And even the most creative have said that the jaguar with whom he shares a ‘set’ could actually be a ‘Tiger’, like Falcao…

See also  Che Italia in Nicosia: Bacosi-Cassandro triumph, third Cainero-Rossetti

(Read on: Peru’s goal against Uruguay did exist, according to this 3D video and analysis.)

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Charm #won #Oscars #athletes #inspired #characters

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Shock plan to improve mental health in classrooms with training for teachers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.