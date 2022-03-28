‘Charm’ won at the Oscars: athletes who inspired their characters

This Sunday, all of Colombia was waiting for the Oscar Awards ceremony because of the emotional film inspired by the country that Disney developed: ‘Encanto’.

It is no secret that the production that tells the story of the Madrigal family has won the support of most Colombians from the beginning. His effort to show the world a vision of the country stole all the praise. Now, when the Disney production has just won the award for best animated film at the Oscars, the joy of its fans is immeasurable.

In this happiness, sports fans celebrate twice, as great figures of Colombian sports would have inspired the characters in the film.



‘Encanto’ and Colombian sport

Among the list of characters in the film, that of ‘Luisa’ has been one of the most beloved by all fans of the seventh art. Especially since he is the one in charge of all the ‘heavy work’ of the town thanks to his gift: strength.Behind that image of the young brunette with protruding arms is the memory of the woman who gave Colombia the first gold medal of an Olympic Games: María Isabel Urrutia.

Although never confirmed Users on social networks have not tired of saying that “Antonio”, the little boy who has the gift of talking to animals, looks like Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, a soccer player for the Colombian national team.

In fact, the most movie and sports fans have come to say that ‘Antonio’ ​​maintains the same joy that Cuadrado shines on the field. And even the most creative have said that the jaguar with whom he shares a ‘set’ could actually be a ‘Tiger’, like Falcao…

