“Charm”, after taking the golden statuette in the oscars 2022 in the best animated film category and be a success through streaming via Disney Pluscan be seen again on the big screen in some theaters in Peru.

Faced with the prolonged success of the film, whose production is inspired by Colombian culture, new screenings have been scheduled in theaters Cineplanet: Mall del Sur, Norte, Puruchuco, Primavera, San Miguel; in Chiclayo, Mall Aventura; and in the same way in Cinépolis Lima Norte and Santa Anita.

What is “Charm” about?

The animated film narrates the life of the Madrigals, a family that lives in the mountains and in which all its members have special powers, except for Mirabel, a 15-year-old girl who struggles to find her gift and save her loved ones from a threat that can make magic disappear.

hit soundtrack

Since its premiere at the end of 2021, “Encanto” has become a true phenomenon, especially thanks to its successful music composed by Germaine Franco and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The soundtrack has been the best-selling album in the United States for several weeks, being the sixth animated film to be placed at number one on the Billboard list. “The Lion King” (1994); “Pocahontas” (1995); “Curious George” (2006), “Frozen” (2013), “Frozen 2″ (2019) preceded it

Also, one of his themes, “No one talks about Bruno”, It has reached the top of the charts in several countries, something that Disney has not experienced since “I am free”, from Frozen, almost 10 years ago.

Presentation at the Oscars 2022

The compositions of “Encanto” arrived twice at the 2022 Oscars gala. The first with Sebastian Yatra, who sang “Dos oruguitas”, the nominee for best song performed entirely in Spanish.

The second was the presentation of Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan, Diane Guerrero, Adassa and Stephanie Beatriz¸ Becky G and Luis Fonsi, who performed the English version of “No se Habla de Bruno”, a song that was not nominated, but was Hollywood Academy decided to present because of its global success.