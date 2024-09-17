Massoud Peseschkian was clearly trying to spread good cheer. The Iranian president laughed when a journalist told him on Monday that she had taken a detour to the press conference so as not to run into the morality police. “Are the morality police harassing you again?” he asked. “We will look into the matter to make sure that they do not harass you anymore.” The morality police do not have the right to physically confront women, he said. The Attorney General had made that clear.