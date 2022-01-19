Encanto showed that you don’t need magic to be special and change the world, thus becoming an unmissable event for the little ones at home to watch as a family. In the face of its passage through the awards season, the film of Disney could not get better publicity than that offered by therapists.

In an interview for ABC, the specialist Kadesha Adelakun She was always sure of the film’s potential. “There are so many layers, so many dynamics. I think it will have a great impact on society. (…) People are watching this movie and they are realizing that they are seeing themselves in it”, he assured.

YOU CAN SEE: The Batman will be tragic and unheroic, says Robert Pattinson

After these statements, he maintained that Encanto is responsible for healing Latino families with fair and conciliatory representation. In addition, she explained how she identified with the challenge of finding her place when she was a migrant from Trinidad and Tobago.

“In my family one of the main things is not to disappoint your family… especially when you know that they have made sacrifices to come to this country, to send you to good schools, to live in certain neighborhoods, it is the importance of not disappointing your family and try to meet their expectations,” he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ by Netflix: this is what the first trailer for the spin-off looks like

At the worldwide box office, Encanto sheds a figure of 216 million dollars. Photo: Disney.

For Mara Sammartino, the film is important for those migrants who are born in duality, deal with identity problems and are required more than they can bear.

“I think that’s why Mirabel’s character resonates. She is part of that duality. She is the only one in contact with the community. She is the only one who is leaving the house, talking to people. Then she goes home, they put her in her place and they say, ‘You really don’t have anything to contribute,'” she told ABC.

As well as the protagonist, the psychotherapist Jenny Lemus points out that for several young people it is difficult to feel seen or heard by their own peers. As if this were not enough, they can even be rejected for not meeting their demands.

“She’s trying to communicate with her grandmother: ‘Look, this is what I’m experiencing. I want to be seen’. A lot of times the younger generation, what I’ve seen over the years, they want to be seen (by their families), they want at least the recognition, and they don’t get it.”