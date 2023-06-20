Marta Fascina, the two lives of Silvio Berlusconi’s “wife”.

After the death of Silvio Berlusconi there is curiosity in knowing his last will for succession. The will will be officially announced in the coming days, but there is already one certainty: in addition to the five children there will also be a legacy for his partner, whom he called his wife even though they weren’t married: Marta Fascinate. but who really is the blonde who stole the Knight’s heart? It has been said about her where she arrived.

Little, almost nothing, is known instead – we read in Repubblica – of the circumstances and of the moment it left the climb of this silent girlwho carefully weighs the words – in the Chamber, and in Arcore, they called her “the wetsuit” — and that instead, in the last months of her famous boyfriend’s life, she changed her strategy, acquiring candiesorganizing the Knight’s inner circle and, finally, trying to take a piece of Forza Italia.

