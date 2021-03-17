This season the anterior cruciate ligament tear in the knee is hitting Primera Iberdrola hard. Charlyn Corral (Mexico, 09/11/1991) is part of the long list of top-flight players who have suffered this injury during this campaign. His, in fact, was one of the first. The Atlético de Madrid forward withdrew with discomfort in the game that faced the rojiblancas Espanyol in the first match of the League (on October 3, 2020) and two days later the worst omens were fulfilled: The Mexican would have to undergo surgery to undergo an intervention on her left knee.

The estimated time to leave was long: between six and eight months. Charlyn, in his second season at Atlético, had to face a long road of care and work alone. But now the mattress front already sees the light at the end of the tunnel. After seeing her in recent weeks running continuously on the treadmill and the grass of the Wanda de Alcalá Sports Center, the big day arrived.

Five months later, the Aztec attacker put her football boots back on. “Since he injured me I hadn’t put my boots back on. Today I do it again and my happy face says it all. It takes less and less to feel like a footballer! I can only say thank you, “he wrote on his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

Charlyn Corral, what last season he scored eight goals in 20 Primera Iberdrola games, it has been a very sensitive loss in the Atlético attack, which has accused the numerous injuries suffered by its players this season. Now he faces the final stretch of his recovery with the hope of once again being the one that delighted the fans with his enormous scoring ability: was the top scorer in the 2017-18 season with Levante. The grass is waiting for her back soon.