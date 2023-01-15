The player carlos rodriguez has left injuries behind and after having played his first World Cup in Qatar, now the footballer of Blue Cross he wants to achieve his dream of being a soldier in the Old Continent.
It was in interview for TUDN where the 26-year-old midfielder mentioned that he will seek to achieve his goal, regardless of the European club in question and the economic issue, which is not his priority.
“I think it could be that there are some cases, but in the end I go to the same thing, everyone will have their goals and their dreams. Personally, I am someone who would go where they told me, whatever they gave me, because In the end I talked about it with César (Montes) now that he was able to go to Espanyol, in the end the time for our retirement will come and I think that I would not like to be left with all my life remembering if I had left and what would have passed”he mentioned in an interview.
And it is that something that few know is that ‘Charly’ already knows what it is to play in Europe, since when he was 19 years old he left to defend the colors of Toledo in the Second Division of Spain.
“So I said (to César Montes) ‘go, you have experience, in the end you are going to add up, you are going to be a better person, a better footballer, everything counts and everything adds up’, and the way I see it is that each one has to take that experience, as I perhaps took it when I was 19 years old, going to a second division B and that helped me a lot, I think that and I would like or think that many players think that way”he added.
With a market value of $8 million, carlos rodriguez He wants to return to Europe no matter what squad and how much money he can earn. That is the dream he has outlined and he looked for Cruz Azul to be the springboard to help him achieve his goal.
