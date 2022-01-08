In an unexpected twist, Cruz Azul and Monterrey made an exchange to strengthen their squads for Clausura 2022: Carlos Rodríguez arrived at the Sky Machine while Luis Romo signed with Rayados. After saying goodbye to the Albiazul club through a publication on social networks and after the teams made the movement official, the 24-year-old midfielder revealed the reasons that led him to accept the transfer to the La Noria club.
In an interview with the TUDN network, ‘Charly’ Rodríguez assured that his main motivation for leaving the Rayados was his dream of emigrating to European football. The national team indicated that with Cruz Azul they see closer the possibility of making the leap to the Old Continent.
“They are going to facilitate me that perhaps in Monterrey it was more difficult … in that sense of the starts (…) I knew that Monterrey does not occupy so much selling players, so it was more difficult … as the issue of Johan (Vásquez), Pumas made it much easier “
– Carlos Rodríguez to TUDN
The new Cruz Azul midfielder indicated that Juan Máximo Reynoso, his new technical director, offered to give him his support to get to European football more quickly. Rodríguez promised to show his best level in order to fulfill his dream.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the Mexican midfielder has an approximate value of 10 million euros. ‘Charly’ had participation in 13 games during the regular season with Monterrey and played three games in the league. Despite being constant in Javier Aguirre’s lineups, the team preferred to use him as a bargaining chip to hire Luis Romo.
