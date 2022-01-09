Cruz Azul managed to beat Tijuana 2-0 in the Aztec stadium, with goals from Carlos Rodriguez Y Rafael Baca, to start with the right foot his participation in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.
The Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso nothing was saved and from this duel he decided to use three of his reinforcements, which were initially: Rodriguez, Erik Lira Y Uriel antuna.
Charly was the most outstanding of the three, as he scored the first goal when he appeared inside the area to finish off his head completely alone and beat Jonathan Orozco. That’s not all, the striped squad recovered five balls, his two corner kick charges were finished off and at the same time, he was the element that had the most successful passes, 25 in total. In the end, it was decided to relieve him at 65 ‘.
In the case of Lira, he also looked solid in midfield. At the beginning it was difficult for him to connect with his teammates as he was new to the group, but as the game progressed he found accommodation participating as double containment with Roof, putting passes, rejecting, assisting and running without resting, playing the entire match.
Already in the case of Sorcerer, was the most discreet of the three. He could not overcome the rivals, losing possession twice and at 30 ‘he won the yellow for a pull in midfield. He did not have the best choices, since in an overflow within the area he sent the shot to the goalkeeper’s body. He left at 75 ‘.
Regrettably, Alejandro mayorga and the Uruguayan Christian Tabó will have to wait to debut with Machine because they did not enter the call. Alacrán was left out as a precaution, while the Uruguayan forward was injured.
