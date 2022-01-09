? BLUE CROSS FULFILLER The Machine beat 2-0 to @Xolos in his Clausura 2022 debut. The goals were from the reinforcement Charly Rodríguez and a tremendous shot from Rafael Baca. 3 of the 5 signings made their debut: Antuna, Lira and the aforementioned Rodríguez. Good presentation of the @Blue Cross pic.twitter.com/S5yZccsztC – La Banca MX ⚽ (@LaBanca_MX_) January 9, 2022

Charly was the most outstanding of the three, as he scored the first goal when he appeared inside the area to finish off his head completely alone and beat Jonathan Orozco. That’s not all, the striped squad recovered five balls, his two corner kick charges were finished off and at the same time, he was the element that had the most successful passes, 25 in total. In the end, it was decided to relieve him at 65 ‘.

Already in the case of Sorcerer, was the most discreet of the three. He could not overcome the rivals, losing possession twice and at 30 ‘he won the yellow for a pull in midfield. He did not have the best choices, since in an overflow within the area he sent the shot to the goalkeeper’s body. He left at 75 ‘.